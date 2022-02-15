EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.560-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

EGP opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.01. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

