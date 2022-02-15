EasyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $486,128.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00006084 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.78 million and $486,128.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

