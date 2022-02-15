easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on EJTTF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60.
easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
