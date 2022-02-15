easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on EJTTF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.