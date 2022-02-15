Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,893 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.18% of Teleflex worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
