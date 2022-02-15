Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 757.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.27% of Graco worth $31,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.