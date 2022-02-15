Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.38% of Oak Street Health worth $38,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,464. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

