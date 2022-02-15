Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of MGM Resorts International worth $38,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

