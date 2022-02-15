Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.75% of National Instruments worth $38,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $577,463. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

