Eaton Vance Management Has $31.28 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 56.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 133,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

