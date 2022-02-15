Eaton Vance Management Has $33.85 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 233,410 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.59% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NYSE NEP opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

