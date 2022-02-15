Eaton Vance Management Invests $33.10 Million in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,831,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,102,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.13% of SkillSoft as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $12,039,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft Corp. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

