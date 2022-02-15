Eaton Vance Management Purchases 10,637 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.74% of OLO worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at $5,255,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 311.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 83.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $484,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,172 over the last ninety days.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

