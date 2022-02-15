Eaton Vance Management Purchases 2,919 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Exact Sciences worth $33,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

EXAS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.