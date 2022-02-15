Eaton Vance Management Purchases 69,877 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.84% of RLI worth $37,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in RLI by 81.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in RLI by 301.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RLI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

