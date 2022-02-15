Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,975 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of Steel Dynamics worth $34,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 368,846 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.