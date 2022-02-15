Eaton Vance Management Sells 19,144 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,203,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

