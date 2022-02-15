Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387,205 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of Royalty Pharma worth $36,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,524,000 after buying an additional 181,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after buying an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $48.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

