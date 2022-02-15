Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,309 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $33,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

NYSE:RIO opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

