Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVN opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

