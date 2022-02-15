Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

EVF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,710. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

