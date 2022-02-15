eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0088

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $883,498.13 and $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00294063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002514 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

