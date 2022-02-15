Edgeless Price Tops $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00105893 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.