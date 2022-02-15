Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Edison International worth $37,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

