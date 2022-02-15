Einsteinium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,754.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $9,754.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,346,532 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

