Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,389,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 152,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

