Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0656 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $395,616.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.51 or 0.07089584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.36 or 0.99741981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

