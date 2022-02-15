Element Solutions (ESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Element Solutions worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.
