Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 59,035 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCW. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

