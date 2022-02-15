Ellipsis Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.87 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $141.87 million and $118.38 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105927 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 626,286,264 coins and its circulating supply is 599,223,670 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.