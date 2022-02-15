Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216.08 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $194.50 or 0.00439804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $216.08 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00209636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,499,478 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

