Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Embraer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $42,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 506.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 119,678 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,898. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

