Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,567.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $17,567.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,775,157 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.