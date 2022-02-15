Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 413500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.
Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)
