Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.01

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.01 and traded as high as C$39.99. Empire shares last traded at C$39.61, with a volume of 468,819 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMP.A. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

