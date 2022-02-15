Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $6.01. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 5,892 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
