Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.40 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.91 ($0.08). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,683,177 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market cap of £39.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.54.
About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)
