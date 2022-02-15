Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDV. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.76) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.81) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.15) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.22).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,750 ($23.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,715.92. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.09).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.