Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset Sells 450,000 Shares

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 713,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. Endeavour Mining plc has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,830.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$904.18.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

