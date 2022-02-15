Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.81) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.15) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.76) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.22).

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,750 ($23.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,632.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,715.92. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.09). The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16.

