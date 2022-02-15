Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Update

Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,232,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,168,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EDNC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Endurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.