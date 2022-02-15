Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Energizer has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.