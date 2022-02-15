Energo Reaches Market Cap of $155,382.76 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Energo has a market cap of $155,382.76 and $14,856.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

