Energy Web Token (EWT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00013757 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $181.83 million and $1.90 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.09 or 0.07028439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.39 or 1.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

