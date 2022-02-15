EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of EnerSys worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $41,693,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $405,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE ENS opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

