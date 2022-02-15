ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 57.7% in January

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 863,600 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ENG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 203,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,627. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $35.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 651,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 365,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

