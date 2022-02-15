Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $577,160.88 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Enigma has a market cap of $577,160.88 and $197,895.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00244646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

