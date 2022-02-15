EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 2244565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -118.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

