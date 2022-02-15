Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $63,706.50 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enova International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 326,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.