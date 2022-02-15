Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

