Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 20,524 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Nkarta worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $329.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Several research firms have commented on NKTX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.